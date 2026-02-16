Jurgen Klopp’s agent reveals TWO blockbuster Premier League jobs rejected by former Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp has taken on a new advisory job with Red Bull

Jurgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has revealed the two Premier League giants who made unsuccessful approaches to his client following his departure from Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

The German’s announcement that he would be quitting the Reds following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, after nine hugely successful years on Merseyside, came as one of the biggest shocks in football.

Indeed, Klopp oversaw the capture of eight trophies during his time at Liverpool, including Champions League success in 2019 followed by the Premier League title the season after.

His success saw him earn a place among the Anfield greats, but upon stepping down the 58-year-old admitted at the time that he would never take on another Premier League job.

The German is now the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull group, overseeing their international network of clubs, including RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, as an advisor.

However, that has not stopped the rumour mill about a return to top-level management at some point, with Klopp tipped to replace Arne Slot at Anfield, while Real Madrid also remain massive admirers.

But going back more than a year, it’s been revealed that both Manchester United and Chelsea tried their luck at trying to lure Klopp back to the Premier League before he started his job at Red Bull in January 2025.

“‘Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These enquiries keep coming,” Klopp’s trusted advisor Kosicke told Transfermarkt.

“He’s extremely happy with what he’s achieved.

“It’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired.”

National teams also looked to lure ‘happy’ Klopp

As well as the two Premier League sides, it’s also been revealed there were offers for Klopp to manage both the United States and the England national team.

“Maybe at some point he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he’s very, very happy in his role,’ Kosicke added.

“Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.”

Klopp also stated back in October that he could one day return to manage Liverpool for a second spell, although that won’t be in the immediate future.

“I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it’s Liverpool … yeah. Theoretically it’s possible,’ Klopp said on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“I’m 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know.

“Do I have to make the decision today? Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

