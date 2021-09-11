Jurgen Klopp names difficult double challenge Leeds will pose Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Sunday’s clash at Leeds represents one of Liverpool FC’s toughest games this season, with the German naming two factors that make it such a testing experience.

The Reds took four points off Leeds last season on their return to the Premier League. Both games though – especially the season-opening 4-3 win – were thrilling affairs.

Now Klopp is ready for the same.

“We had – with some players now – a week’s time to prepare for it and some only came back training on Thursday so we have two sessions where we can probably prepare for it,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“The game itself is already tricky. We saw in the last two games against them, my first time playing against Leeds, it was really exciting.

“They have a specific way of playing the game with strict man-marking idea defending, very flexible and very brave, very dynamic in possession.

“Against Leeds (it’s) high intense, they go for it. They are good in possession, I think, so far, second or third in possession.

“It’s a really good team and we have to be at our best to get something there.

“They don’t have the points yet they want to have but they for sure think they have a good chance against us. But they didn’t play us yet this season.

“We are hopefully good, as good as we can, and then we are difficult to play. When we are difficult to play, we have a chance to win – and that’s what we try.”

Milner tells Klopp about Leeds atmosphere

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last eight league meetings (five wins, three draws) but prior to last season they had not met in the top flight since 2004.

At Elland Road they are unbeaten in their last half-dozen trips in all competitions but home advantage could play a significant part as the ground hosts one of the ‘Big Six’ in front of a full crowd for the first time since their return to the Premier League.

“Everyone tells me the atmosphere must be really outstanding so I’m really looking forward to it,” added Klopp.

“I heard about it but cannot say a lot. We have to probably ask (former Leeds midfielder James Milner) Millie exactly how it is.

“Millie knows it from both perspectives; not sure, maybe not. Not sure if he played there with another Premier League team. Who knows? But he can tell us how it is and he will tell us.

“We are Liverpool and that means everybody expects us to win each game.”

