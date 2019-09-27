Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed unsung hero Joel Matip as one of the best signings he has made.

In his four years at Anfield the German has broken the club’s transfer record twice with the signings of Mohamed Salah (£38million) and Virgil Van Dijk (£75million).

He has made five other £30m-plus signings but believes free transfer Matip was the best deal.

“In a world of big transfer fees, to sign a player like Joel Matip on a free transfer is incredible,” said Klopp.

“It was maybe one of the best pieces of business we did in the last few years.

“Joel was always an incredible talent. He played as an 18-year-old boy for Schalke in the Bundesliga.

“It’s a strong league and he played there, and was always a standout player, a fixed point in defence.

“Yes he lacked a little bit of consistency, that can happen especially with his physical stature.

“He doesn’t always look sensational when he moves. But he grew and developed. Joel is in a really good moment; long, long may it continue.”

