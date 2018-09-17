Jurgen Klopp on why Neymar, Mbappe have it easy in Ligue 1

Jurgen Klopp admits Tuesday’s Champions League clash against PSG will provide a big test for Liverpool, despite claiming the Ligue 1 champions have it easy on the domestic front.

The two giants of European football go head to head in a mouthwatering Champions League opener on Tuesday evening, in a match many feel would befit the latter stages.

It’s been suggested by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville that Liverpool cannot compete in the Champions League if they want to end their long wait to become champions of England and Klopp seems to have admitted that PSG do have it easier on the domestic front.

The Liverpool boss said: “We compete in the two toughest competitions in the world, the Premier League and Champions League. How can we say we don’t want that?

“That is what we do, that is what has brought us all together here — but there is not one second that is easy.”

PSG rested both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Friday night and Klopp has suggested Liverpool could never afford such a luxury.

“We will try to be ready for PSG. We try to prepare but they are really good, a very interesting football project, and they rested two key players on Friday night.

“People say you should win it this year because you reached the final last year — but come on . . . ”

Speaking about his decision to rest the duo on Friday, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said: “It’s important to several options when we play. Today we were without Neymar and Kylian and I’m happy to have used players that were here during the international break.

“It was a difficult first half and Saint-Etienne played very well. We lost too many easy balls and that gave our opponents solutions.

“In the second half, we attacked down the wings more and we found more space for Di Maria and Julian Draxler.

“It was a good rehearsal, good for the confidence ahead of Tuesday’s match in Anfield against Liverpool. It will be a big test for us, but we are confident.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.