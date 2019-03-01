Jurgen Klopp opens up on Jordan Henderson incident

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Jordan Henderson’s substitution in last weekend’s goalless draw with Manchester United.

The Liverpool boss has already labelled the The Sun’s claims that he “went ballistic” at Henderson as “bullsh**” and at Friday’s Melwood press conference, ahead of Sunday’s derby at Everton, he confirmed Henderson was “completely okay”.

Henderson appeared to ignore his manager’s handshake after being substituted for Xherdan Shaqiri with 18 minutes to go at Old Traffiord – with the England man marching past the Liverpool boss before Klopp called him back and the two exchanged words.

Asked about his players reactions to being substitutes, Klopp said: “They accept it. I don’t think they are happy.

“Hendo has played a lot of games but then had a little injury, Milner, Gini, Naby have all had problems.

“The most important thing is just how it fits for the next opponent. If more than one thing fits then you think about who needs rest.

“That’s what you think about.”

Pressed about Henderson’s reaction, he said: “I know he was not happy but he was completely okay.

“As a player of Liverpool you know that you don’t play all of the games and that’s a normal reaction.

“After the United game I told him it was nothing to do with how he’s playing because of my reaction.”

Asked how he decides on changes to his side, he added: “I don’t think we make changes.

“It’s just about the opponent and how soon you play.

“We try to use that and as long as the boys are really fit then that’s that otherwise we will introduce fresh legs.

“It’s not written in stone for the derby but we have to see.”

Klopp also refused to confirm that Roberto Firmino was available for Sunday, having missed out against Watford through injury.

“Firmino has been out there and running in training yesterday,” added Klopp.

“He is very positive but that is Bobby’s nature. I don’t see any more of them being in contention.

“It looks really good but I don’t know for tomorrow.”