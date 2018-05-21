Klopp out to beef up Liverpool defence with Prem-based duo

James Tarkowski and Jamaal Lascelles are two of the surprise names on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool transfer list, a report has revealed.

Despite spending £75million on Virgil van Dijk in January, Klopp wants to add another nameto his ranks and beef up his options at the centre of defence.

Dejan Lovren, who looks set to start the Champions League final on Saturday, only signed a new contract at Liverpool in April, but rather than replacing the former Saints man, Klopp wants more depth to his squad.

And The Independent claims that Burnley’s Tarkowski, 25, and Newcastle’s Lascelles, 24, are under consideration this summer.

The report suggests Klopp, who added four signings last summer, is chasing “three to four players in the close-season window”.

That includes a goalkeeper, whom the paper believes will be Jack Butland, another attacker, but centre-half is a priority position and one of Tarkowski or Lascelles will be pursued, with the duo believed to be valued at around £35million apiece.

Tarkowksi, who has made 33 appearances for the Clarets, helping them into seventh-placed finish, has been named on the standby list for England’s World Cup squad.

Lascelles has been equally as impressive, helping Newcastle survive in the top flight and only signed a new contract until 2023 last October.