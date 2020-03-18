Jurgen Klopp insists Roberto Firmino is far more important to Liverpool than his goals output suggests after he launched an impassioned defence of his No 9.

The Brazilian was without a goal at Anfield all season prior to last Wednesday’s (doesn’t this seem like ages ago, by the way!?) match against Atletico Madrid and has just 11 in 43 appearances this season.

However, after helping Liverpool to win the Champions League, World Club Cup and European Super Cup in the last 12 months, Klopp fully understands his importance to his side.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a £75m return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich this summer, but Klopp appears in no mood to let the player leave, especially after stressing his vital role for the Reds.

Discussing Firmino and using a word to describe him with JOE, Klopp said: “He’s a connector!

“It’s pretty rare that you meet a person like Bobby who is so selfless and unselfish. He’s like, ball there, ball there, pass the ball and he’s really happy about it.

“Then he realises ‘well I didn’t score for four or five weeks actually’.”

Defending Firmino’s record of ‘just’ 77 goals in 235 appearances for the Reds, Klopp added: “But it’s unbelievable [his unselfishness], it doesn’t matter.

“No really, he’s world class. Just a sensationally good guy.”

Redknapp on Firmino Liverpool role

Firmino’s record in front of goal has also received backing from Jamie Redknapp.

According to the Sky Sports pundit, the Brazilian’s role in Klopp’s side should not be in question and his importance to the Reds has never been more apparent.

Writing in his Daily Mail column after the recent win over Bournemouth, Redknapp said: “Firmino comes short for the ball, creates space for others, connects attacks and creates opportunities for his team-mates who love to come inside.

“They don’t stay stranded out wide, and we saw that against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Mane won possession centrally off of Jack Simpson before playing the ball to Salah, who made up for a poor pass by scoring anyway to make it 1-1.

“For the winner, Virgil van Dijk made an interception on the halfway line and played a through-ball into Mane, who was central again. He then beat Aaron Ramsdale from the one on one.

“Jurgen Klopp will recognise the job that Firmino is doing, too, even if he isn’t the one banging in the goals at Anfield himself.

“The Brazilian is the modern No 9 – selfless, and not purely relied upon for scoring. He is the focal point of Klopp’s 4-3-3 system.”

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks with Georginio Wijnaldum about an extension to his Anfield contract.

Wijnaldum, one of Klopp’s key midfielders, scored his third goal in Champions League knockout ties for Liverpool in their exit to Atletico. but has less than 18 months left on his current deal.

