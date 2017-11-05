Jurgen Klopp pats himself on back after Sadio Mane gamble

Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to bring Sadio Mane straight back into Liverpool’s line-up – and admitted: “It’s not the worst decision I’ve ever made.”

Mane was a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up having made a quicker than expected recovery from a hamstring problem.

The Senegal striker was certainly showing no ill-effects from the injury as he hared the length of the field before squaring for Mohamd Salah to tuck away twice.

“I decided after just one training session to bring Sadio in from the beginning,” revealed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp after the 4-1 romp.

“I’ve never done that before, but obviously it was not the worse idea I’ve ever had. Sadio is a naturally fit player, he is a machine.

“The first goal was a fantastic counter-attack, the second from a corner and that’s two goals from set-plays in a week. We’ve had that before – but usually from the other team.

“Our response to their goal was outstanding, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain used the chance, and then brilliant play for the fourth.

“Games sometimes are not like this. Two weeks ago at Wembley I felt quite different and we have responded really well. We wanted to strike back and we have with really good results.”