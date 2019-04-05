Jurgen Klopp pays Man City ultimate compliment with bold superlative

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side are in a battle for the Premier League title with ‘the best team in the world’ in Manchester City.

The Reds head into Friday night’s game against Southampton at St. Mary’s knowing that a win will see them move back to the top of the table, a position they will occupy for at least a week due to City’s FA Cup commitments.

The Saints have lost their last three league games against Liverpool by an 8-0 aggregate scoreline, but Klopp knows it will not be an easy game.

“City look like the best team in the world, that’s how it is,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Barcelona struggled a little bit [against Villarreal on Tuesday] but still did the job. Juve look pretty impressive in Italy but you don’t exactly know how it will be in the Champions League if Cristiano Ronaldo cannot do it.

“And you think, OK, City look a bit more stable than all of them. But that doesn’t mean they will win all their games.

“I’m just interested in our games and we cannot do more than win our games.”

Mohamed Salah meanwhile has not scored in his last eight games for Liverpool, but Klopp isn’t worried.

“It [their winner against Spurs] was an own goal but it was Mo’s header which forced it. It felt like it was his goal,” Klopp said.

“His career’s not over. If he can score this year 20 goals then he’s scored 60 in the last two. Wow, that’s not too bad! If you have only one [goalscorer], maybe you rely a bit too much on that. This year we don’t rely on Mo’s goals.

“He’s a threat. He helps us a lot. He deals with all the new situations for him really well.”