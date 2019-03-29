Jurgen Klopp perfectly clear on action needed on racism

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says games should be stopped if players are subjected to racism from the stands.

Raheem Sterling this week has urged UEFA to hit Montenegro with a stadium ban after he and some of his England players were subjected to racist abuse on Monday night.

The Three Lions won 5-1 in Podgorica’s Gradski Stadion and Sterling scored the last of the five goals and celebrated by pulling his ears out in front of the home fans, with a missile thrown from the stands in response.

There were suggestions of some racist remarks early in the game but it was clear in the closing stages as monkey chants were aimed at Danny Rose following a late tackle which earned him a yellow card.

Klopp was asked about his thoughts on Friday’s news conference, ahead of Sunday’s date with Spurs, and he believes games should be stopped.

“It is not funny but it’s really difficult for me to feel situation of Raheem or Danny Rose. We have to stop games – I know Gareth didn’t do it,” said Klopp.

“Whatever I can do, I would do. We have to stop games, anything.

“I understand why Gareth didn’t do it, but it’s possible and is allowed in my opinion.

“It’s not fun – so stop it.”