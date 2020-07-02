Liverpool have been told to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer as he would provide real competition to their famed front three.

The Reds recently turned their back on a deal for Timo Werner, citing the costs involved. That allowed Chelsea to step in and sign the German on a lucrative contract.

However, it has been suggested that Liverpool will still look to sign a new frontman this summer. Steve McManaman thinks that while they didn’t pursue Werner, another big name could yet arrive.

Former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock believes Aubamayeng could be that man. The Arsenal frontman thrived when playing under Klopp at Dortmund and reckons a reunion could be on the cards.

Aubameyang scored his 50th Premier League goal in just 79 appearances as Norwich were punished on Wednesday. That made him the fastest man to reach the landmark for the Gunners. Aubameyang now has an incredible 259 goals from 497 career appearances.

Now Warnock thinks he’d be the ideal signing for Klopp this summer, especially given the price. Aubameyang has less than 12 months left on his Arsenal deal and could move for just £30m.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live: “If I was Jurgen Klopp, I’d be going for him with a year left on his contract. He’s a goalscorer who can either come off the bench or play on a regular basis.

“He will challenge the front three natural. He doesn’t need time to settle, you know he’s proven. Aubameyang knows the manager and the manager knows what he’s about.

“Aubameyang will be on big wages, but he won’t cost you big money to get him with a year left at Arsenal.

“Would Aubameyang like to go to a club like Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United?

“From his point of view, being a squad player at 31, competing for Champions League, competing for leagues. He will win some trophies going to one of those three clubs. That’s what he wants at the endof his career.

“When you retire, to have that association with one of those clubs, as well as Arsenal and Dortmund, what a CV you’ve got.”

Aubameyang, who shared the Golden Boot last season, now tops this season’s goals chart with Jamie Vardy on 19.

Mo Salah is on 17 and Sadio Mane 15 and they will look to add to that tally against Man City on Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Arsenal offer two stars to secure signing of fallen Barcelona star

Pundit expects marquee signing at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes the board will be willing to sign off a marquee signing this summer, if Klopp insists.

“I think the club has shown they will back Klopp,” he said. “So if he really feels one of these players will improve the team and squad, I’d expect them to back him in the market this summer.

“It’s exciting to see Liverpool linked with these excellent players.”

With reference to Kalidou Koulibaly and Jadon Sancho, Mellor added: “You are talking big money for all of them but with Van Dijk and Alisson, the club have proved they are willing to back the manager if he believes certain signings are critical.”

Read more here.