Jurgen Klopp plays dumb over Sadio Mane contract speculation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says there is nothing doing with regards to Sadio Mane’s contract at Liverpool.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier this week that Mane, whose deal expires in 2021, was in line for a new deal after a sensational start to life at Liverpool.

Klopp though admitted he was not sure how the contractual system works and said he wasn’t sure what was normal in this instance.

“There’s nothing to do about that,” said Klopp. “That we want to keep the players together is not a secret.

“We want to keep Sadio here – keep this team and strengthen it.”

Mane arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for £34million and signed a five-year deal on a reported £80,000 a week.

Mane though has scored 25 goals since his arrival at Anfield and such has been his progress, as well as the fact that high-profile transfers of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho have changed the market, the club are keen to reward the 25-year-old.

Klopp’s men face West Ham at Anfield tomorrow and the German was asked about the preparation time in Marbella.

“It was very important,” added Klopp. “And between the sessions we had time. The weather was brilliant.

“And that makes it better as well. It’s nothing good to say about not being in FA Cup.

“But you have to use the time and that’s what we did.”