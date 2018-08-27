Jurgen Klopp has been quick to pay tribute to Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutch midfield produced another imperious display at the weekend.

With Mo Salah grabbing the winner in a 1-0 win over Brighton and Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino never far from the headlines, plenty of the Liverpool praise has also been afforded to new boy Alisson Becker and defensive man mountain Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp was happy to pile the plaudits on his new £65m keeper after the Brazilian’s late heroics kept out the Seagulls at Anfield on Saturday.

However, Wijnaldum’s efforts often go under the radar.

The Dutchman misplaced one of his 76 passes at Anfield at the weekend, and Klopp hopes he can keep his form up in the face of competition from captain Jordan Henderson and summer signing Fabinho.

“The situation was clear from the beginning,” Klopp said. “Hendo would not have a big break and Fabinho would need time to settle in, so it was always clear that Gini would be in the mix for that position.

“He can play both. He was brilliant in pre-season as the eight. He was good as the six but brilliant as the eight. That’s why we never had any doubts about that.

“They all have different characteristics in that role but if we don’t defend as a team neither Hendo, Fabinho or Gini can play the role very well because the space is just too big. It’s not possible. If we defend well, then it is all fine.

“Gini is a good footballer, the other two are as well. It is only important that you have this kind of mindset that you can cool yourself down in different situations, that you don’t follow the ball or offer runs in behind when we have enough players to do that.

“We need a few reasonable persons on the pitch, if you want, and Gini can switch from one mindset to the other and that is pretty good for us.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.