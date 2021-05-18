Jurgen Klopp is adamant Mohamed Salah remains as committed as ever to Liverpool following speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The Egypt forward has been ultra consistent since he arrived from Roma for around £36.9m in June 2017. Even this term when Klopp’s men have dipped from the level of the last few years, Salah has been the shining light. However, fears they could miss out on the Champions League has led to speculation claiming he could be lured away.

To that end, he has been mentioned as a possible target for PSG. Indeed, a report claimed the Reds would stick a minimum £80m asking price on Salah were an approach to be made.

However, Klopp insists Salah remains as committed as ever to Liverpool. And the Reds boss is adamant he does not just need his reaction to Alisson’s winner at West Brom to prove that.

“It sounds like you’re surprised by his reaction at West Brom,” Klopp said. “I’m not – I could see in his face, his determination.

“I know how much Mo is committed to this club, I don’t need a goal celebration to see it. He is working his socks off here. He is in a really good moment.”

One man who is also seemingly finding his feet is Thiago Alcantara. The Spain midfielder has looked more like his confident self in recent weeks and Klopp insists there is more to come.

“Thiago is world class but he came from a pandemic, having had to play for Bayern in the Champions League final. He only had a little break when he came here, got injured and returned to a team later on.

“He looks more settled and better now, that’s clear. But Thiago is not even halfway there.”

Klopp surveys top-four prospects

Klopp was also asked how finishing in the top four would rank among his achievements.

However, speaking to preview Wednesday’s game at Burnley, Klopp insists his players would not get ahead of themselves.

“I don’t want to speak about Champions League qualification,” he added. “It’s very important, you saw that. We can speak about what it means if we do it.

“We play Burnley next. I don’t like these talks that we’ve made it already. It’s disrespectful. Sunday is a final for us if we get a result on Wednesday.”

Klopp added: “It’s complicated to win whatever as you need consistency. It would be massive [to finish top four ] too. Much better than we thought a few weeks ago. We won a few games, brought ourselves to this position so we want to use it.”

