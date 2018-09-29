Jurgen Klopp has challenged his Liverpool players with claiming immediate revenge on Chelsea after the Blues ended their perfect start to the season.

Eden Hazard’s superb late solo effort after coming off the bench clinched a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory for Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Both teams fielded largely second string outfits and will be back to full strength for this weekend’s blockbuster Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

But Klopp admitted there is added motivation for the Reds, having tasted defeat for the first time in this campaign following seven consecutive victories in all competitions.

The Liverpool manager said: “We want to strike back, of course, but you lose once, it can happen.

“Striking back is a duty in sport, a big part of what I love. In a season you always play twice. It’s not easy to play a team in August and then say in May ‘let’s strike back’ but in three days, it’s possible. Let’s try.

“It will not be an easy game, both teams know that. But the best preparation for the Saturday game is the Wednesday game, because you can never know more about an opponent than in a match against them.

“Of course there will be a few different players on the pitch, but we try to use our information from Wednesday to do it better.”

The league leaders can open up a five-point gap between themselves and Chelsea if they continue their 100% top-flight record this term at teatime on Saturday.

But that is not Klopp’s concern as he said: “I don’t think in this category.

“It’s difficult enough to try to win the game or get a point at Chelsea, I don’t think about the five-point gap, and the five-point gap with 31 games to go is nothing. It’s only about gaining points on our account.”

He also refused to countenance a setback against Maurizio Sarri’s men in midweek as a blessing in disguise, despite Liverpool’s congested fixture list easing a little following their EFL Cup exit.

He said: “We do the job to play all the games somebody gives us. All competitions we are in, we want to win. I said before the game, the stadium will be full which means we have to be at 100 per cent. That’s what we tried to do.

“It was a real cup game, and both teams showed how important this cup is for them. And I like that. We lost, and that’s not cool, but that’s all.”

Klopp has also explained the bedding-in process for summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri at Anfield since his arrival from Stoke.

