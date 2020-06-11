Jurgen Klopp has been named as the sole reason why Liverpool opted out of a deal to sign Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira during the early months of his Anfield reign.

The German was sworn into the Merseyside hotseat in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers at the helm.

Liverpool had closely tracked Teixeira in the weeks that followed and the Reds strongly looked at signing the Brazilian forward in January 2016.

Liverpool’s owners FSG wanted to add Teixeira to an all Brazilian front three of Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

But despite advanced talks, Klopp pulled the plug on the deal after warning the club about paying over the odds.

Despite initially looking like a £25m outlay, the selling club Shakhtar Donestk pushed their demands towards £38m.

According to The Athletic, Klopp thought the deal was ‘ridiculous’ and instructed the Anfield hierarchy to explore other options.

Teixeira would go on to sign for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning after seeing his move to Anfield break down.

Explaining at the time, Klopp admitted he had no issues at seeing his side miss out.

“It’s very important that you can trust us. It was a common decision on Teixeira,” said Klopp, making it clear that the whole transfer committee was in agreement.

“We said we can’t play this game until the end. We made offers, I won’t say too much about that. But they were realistic with the plusses of it being January, the Premier League, all the plusses you have when you make negotiations.

“But it was a case of: ‘If you don’t want it, OK, we can’t change the situation, both for now and the future’.

“It’s not that we haven’t got money but you have to work respectfully and responsibly. That’s what we do.

“It is not like you should buy and sell, buy and sell. In my opinion, usually I make a one-year contract with the players. I know they have longer contracts, but I say: ’Yes, if you don’t play the biggest rubbish in your life, I will trust you, you have to trust me.’

“And after a year, maybe he wants somewhere else, maybe I want him to go somewhere else. That’s football.

“Now in the middle of the season, I have been here for four months and nothing has happened on transfers. I am fine with that and we can go on working.”

The decision proved a good call from Klopp, who would go on to sign Sadio Mane from Southampton in a £30m transfer.

Mane became the club’s Player of the Year in his first season, scoring 13 times and helping Liverpool back into the Champions League.

As if that wasn’t enough, the player also leads our Player of the Year ladder; what a time to be alive.

It was claimed some time after that Teixeira still dreamt of a move to Anfield.

“I spoke to Alex, and really, he said that things were well advanced [with Liverpool],” former teammate Josef de Souza said.

“And then I talked to him again, when he signed for the club from China.

“And Alex, I can say that he was totally willing to go to the Premier League. And he still keeps that dream, from what he told me, in his heart.

“Of course he wanted to play for Liverpool, play in the Premier League. But it happened, football has these things.

“I think it was good for him, good for his family. Our career is very short, and the more you can combine one thing with another: play in a good league and earn money, that’s great.

“But if you can’t put the two together, it is obvious that filling your pockets will speak much louder.”

Teixeira revelation comes after Timo Werner miss

Of course, Teixeira wasn’t the only miss. News of Klopp’s decision not to sign him comes after FSG’s opted not to sign Timo Werner.

Several reports last week claimed Chelsea have sneaked in ahead of Liverpool to sign the 24-year-old Leipzig marksman.

That’s because Liverpool’s owners FSG decided against meeting his £53m exit clause due to fears at how their finances had been impacted.

Meanwhile, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita were among the scorers as Liverpool destroyed Blackburn in a friendly on Thursday. Read the report here.