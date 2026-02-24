Spectacular Real Madrid exit on cards after Klopp demand sparks mega Man Utd move, as new Tottenham target revealed

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly ‘asked’ Real Madrid to accept a record-breaking Manchester United bid for Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior this summer, if he takes the top job at the Bernabeu, while a new Tottenham Hotspur target has emerged on the club’s radar.

Klopp continues to be heavily linked with taking over the reins at the Bernabeu at the end of the season, with Xabi Alonso’s successor, Alvaro Arbeloa, not expected to last beyond the summer.

The former Liverpool boss, who is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group, is said to have already held meetings with Real Madrid‘s hierarchy in which he outlined his demands ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Vinicius Jr not in Klopp’s plans at Real Madrid

Reports in Spain are claiming that Klopp ‘asked Real Madrid to accept Man Utd’s offer’ for Vinicius Jr ahead of the summer transfer window, in order for him to use the reported €150m (£131m / $177m) the Red Devils are prepared to pay to land the Brazilian to help rebuild the LaLiga giant’s squad.

Indeed, it’s stated that Klopp ‘would welcome a sale of this magnitude’ so that he ‘reshape the Real squad to his liking, with one less star player to appease’.

The report adds: ‘Klopp, historically associated with playing styles based on intensity and well-defined structures, could prioritise players ideally suited to his footballing philosophy. In this context, a multi-million dollar sale would serve as a mechanism to generate funds and thus be able to enter the transfer market with greater force.’

Vinicius Junior currently has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu, meaning that this summer represents the last opportunity to secure a realistic fee for a player of that quality.

The Brazil international wants parity with top-earner Kylian Mbappe when it comes to a new deal, but that has so far proved a stumbling block for Real and could end up leading to an exit.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid want special Tottenham talent

Real Madrid have reportedly taken a shine to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray, who is now the fourth star from the north London club to be linked with a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Gray, a £40million (€46m, $54m) signing from Leeds United in 2024, has shown tremendous versatility since joining Spurs, playing in his natural central midfield position but also at right-back, right wing-back and as an emergency centre-back.

The 19-year-old has made 13 Premier League starts for the club this season, as well as five in the Champions League and, according to Sports Boom, Madrid have been impressed with Gray’s ‘versatility’ and are keen on a 2026 summer deal.

Despite Spurs not wanting to part company with Gray, the report adds that they currently value him at around £55m (€63m, $74.2m), while it’s also stated that Bayern Munich have also thrown their hat into the ring.

Gray is just the latest Tottenham player to have caught Madrid’s eyes, as the genuine threat of relegation and a mass exodus that would bring, lingers in north London.

Indeed, we’ve previously stated how much Real love Micky van de Ven, while fellow centre-backs Cristian Romero and Luka Vuskovic, currently on loan at Hamburg in Germany, are also firmly on their radar.

DON’T MISS: Triple Real Madrid signing to kickstart Unai Emery reign as Aston Villa duo overlooked

More Real Madrid news: Szoboszlai chase blow; left-back battle brewing

TEAMtalk sources remain adamant that Dominik Szoboszlai is on course to sign a new Liverpool deal with a timeline set on when a new deal could be announced, while a trusted and well-informed journalist moved to play down speculation that the Hungarian would depart for Real Madrid in a blockbuster move this summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Liverpool are closely monitoring left-back Andrea Cambiaso, according to a report, which comes just months after former Juventus manager Igor Tudor backed the Italy international to move to Estadio Bernabeu or Anfield.

Finally, Real Madrid could bring Jacobo Ramon back to Estadio Bernabeu, according to a reliable source, which is bad news for Tottenham Hotspur, but Los Blancos’ stance on Antonio Rudiger will be encouraging for Spurs owners ENIC.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.