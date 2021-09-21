Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool’s trio of debutants as the Reds comfortably beat Norwich 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday evening.

Takumi Minamino scored twice as a much-changed Reds side progressed to the fourth round of the competition. The Japan attacker scored a goal in either half, while Divock Origi was also on the scoresheet for a Liverpool side that included two starting debutants but won at a canter – despite the Canaries missing a first-half penalty.

Kaide Gordon, 16, and fellow teenager Conor Bradley were handed debuts by Jurgen Klopp on what was a good night for the Anfield outfit.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Reds boss said: “Not perfect for good reasons. We had to make too many changes to have natural solutions for the problems. Started really well, really aggressive, really lively, but we didn’t train that as some decisions were made late.

“Half time we had to change, Keita kicked the grass, a little bit of concern. Curtis in the half spaces, Tyler in the No.6, it looked more natural. Taki in good shape, Oxlade could use his speed. All good.

As for the three players who made their debut, with Tyler Morton also coming on at half-time, Klopp added: “The kids did exceptionally well. All three really strong. A big surprise they could go 94 minutes.”

Minamino earns Klopp praise

Klopp also paid tribute to goalscoring hero Minamino, who spent last season on loan at Southampton. He added: “A footballer wants to play. He got injured with national team and got fit.

“It’s not he didn’t play for 16 weeks or whatever. Players need time to get back on track. He deserved his goals. Good awareness, quick of mind.”

