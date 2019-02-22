Jurgen Klopp reacts to £45,000 FA fine with typical quip

Jurgen Klopp has vowed to learn after being fined by the FA for comments about the officials following the draw at West Ham last month.

Klopp had accepted an FA charge after he claimed referee Kevin Friend was affected by the decision to allow Sadio Mane’s 22nd-minute goal to stand at the London Stadium, despite it being offside.

Klopp suggested that Friend realised his mistake and tried to make up for it during the rest of the game.

It cost him a £45,000 fine, after the FA found the Anfield chief to have “questioned the integrity of the match referee and/or implied bias”.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s massive clash with a rejuvenated Manchester United at Old Trafford, Klopp said: “For sure comments are pretty expensive!”

“It is my second time with an FA fine. In Germany it was much more often, I was younger and I learn.

“Altogether it’s not that much money wise.

“That’s how it is. I will learn, no problem.”