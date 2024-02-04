Jurgen Klopp reacts to ‘strange’ Liverpool loss vs Arsenal; Van Dijk takes responsibility for error: ‘It hurts…’

Jurgen Klopp admitted Arsenal were deserved winners on Sunday evening against Liverpool despite the manner of the Red’s loss being ‘strange.’

The Gunners triumphed 3-1 after a calamitous and uncharacteristic error from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson gifted Gabriel Martinelli their second goal.

Leandro Trossard secured Arsenal’s three points with a late strike after Liverpool were reduced to ten men, with Ibrahima Konate receiving two yellow cards.

Klopp wasn’t happy with some of the referees’ decisions in the match and said that Arsenal did come under pressure during the game.

“In moments we showed quality but it wasn’t our day – Arsenal deserved the three points.

“The circumstances were a bit strange. We scored the equaliser [an own goal] before halftime without having a shot on target.

“We found our way in the game despite having to adapt in a lot of ways, with players playing in different positions.

“If we hadn’t conceded that second goal then it could have been different. Arsenal were getting nervous. The goal changed everything and the red card didn’t help.

Klopp was then asked whether Liverpool missed absent players like Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai today.

“We miss them always, but no more than before,” Klopp said. “We have to find a way through. If we stay in the game at 1-1 then we could’ve turned the game in our direction.”

“Against an opposition like Arsenal it’s really hard to turn around when you concede like that.

“It was close, they were under pressure… we have to take it and go from here.

Klopp highlights refereeing inconsistencies in Arsenal defeat

Klopp was then asked if he regretted not naming Darwin Nunez in the starting line-up. He came on for Cody Gakpo in the 58th minute.

“Maybe,” Klopp replied. “But that was not our problem. The problem was we didn’t play enough football. Would I [name the same team again]? Yep.”

“A lot of things went against us. THIS referee gave me a red card against Man City because Mo Salah was being wrestled by Bernardo Silva.

“Today, same situation with Diogo Jota – and I didn’t get a red card, does that show I’ve matured? It’s unbelievable.

“Konate got his first booking for holding Havertz – then nothing was given against Saliba when he did the same against Nunez.”

“We lost the game, yes. The way we lost? Strange. Congratulations Arsenal. We go again.”

Van Dijk takes responsibility for crucial error

Van Dijk was also interviewed after the game, and admitted that he felt ‘s**t’ after making his game-changing mistake.

“I take full responsibility for Arsenal’s second goal. I should’ve done better and made a better decision.

“It hurts, it hurts for me and the rest of the team. That was a big turning point in the game despite us looking so good.

“We had a lot of opportunities, we were dominant. I think at the end of the first half they were getting nervous.

“Arsenal are a very good team. We were dominant but I made a mistake with a split-second decision. I should’ve cleared it. These things happen, but it hurts.

“I will recover and learn from this but I take the responsibility. It’s s**t.”

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table, but Man City are only five points behind them with two games in hand.

The Merseyside club face Burnley at Anfield in their next fixture.

