There is a concrete possibility of Real Madrid parting ways with Carlo Ancelotti after this season and sources have confirmed his likely successor amid rumours of a shock Jurgen Klopp appointment.

Ancelotti has led Madrid to 14 major trophies, including two LaLiga titles and three Champions League victories across his two stints with the club, earning him tremendous respect from supporters and club president Florentino Perez.

The Spanish giants are fighting for the LaLiga title this season, trailing league leaders Barcelona by three points with nine games remaining, and face Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals.

Ancelotti’s contract with Madrid expires in 2026, but TEAMtalk understands that the club could consider a change this summer, with Italian coach linked with the Brazil job. He is one of the Brazilian Federation’s top choices, alongside Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus.

In the last few days, former Liverpool boss Klopp has been linked with a surprisew move to the Bernabeu, despite only officially stepping into his role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer in January.

Sources state, however, that there is nothing in the links between Klopp and Madrid. The German coach is focused on his new role for now, and although a return to management is possible, it’s not imminent.

TEAMtalk understands that taking an international role could interest Klopp in the long-term future. Germany could, naturally, be an option, and he is alert to Julian Nagelsmann’s situation. Naglesmann’s stint with Germany may well depend on how much success he achieves in the 2026 World Cup.

We also understand that Klopp could be interested in the England job in the future. Thomas Tuchel is only contracted until after the 2026 World Cup. The Football Association is not planning for a change, but if it becomes necessary Klopp could be a name on the shortlist, along with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe.

Real Madrid’s top manager choice is clear

A host of names will no doubt be linked with Madrid even though it’s not yet clear if Ancelotti will depart, and summer is complicated for Real due to their participation in the Club World Cup. But sources are adamant when a change is made, whenever that may be, there is only one name in the frame.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is not just Madrid’s top choice, but is their only priority.

Alonso knows that Leverkusen won’t stand in his way if he decides he’s ready to take charge of the Spanish giants, which was the case when he was linked with Liverpool, too. He has an excellent relationship with the club, including highly-regarded CEO Fernando Carro. There is no formal release clause, but that won’t prevent an exit if the time comes.

The opportunity to manage Liverpool interested Alonso but now that vacancy has been filled by Arne Slot, his most likely next move is to Madrid. There is no guarantee that Ancelotti leaves Madrid this summer but it’s possible, especially if talks progress with Brazil. But Madrid certainly won’t force Ancelotti out. Any exit would be on the Italian’s terms, which is why seeing out his contract isn’t out of the question.

IN FOCUS: Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso’s managerial records