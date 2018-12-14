Jurgen Klopp refuses to answer loaded Paul Pogba question

Jurgen Klopp refused to answer a question surrounding controversial Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at Friday’s news conference.

Whether Pogba will start against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday remains to be seen after his poor midweek performance, but Klopp was asked a loaded question whether he would like to managed the France World Cup winner. And Klopp was far to clever to answer.

“You know better than I, what happens if I give an answer to that question. So no answer! Make a story of that, ‘Klopp denies an answer.’

“Paul Pogba is a world class player and that’s all I can say. We should prepare for him as well,” said Klopp.

“Did you ask Jose Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?”

Klopp was also wary of writing of their deadly rivals despite Liverpool leading United by 16 points ahead of Sunday’s Anfield clash.

“We don’t judge the points they have just the quality,” said Klopp.

“I’m aware of the criticism but we switch off because there’s a lot of quality, speed and technique and they have pretty much everything.

“Rashford and Lukaku, Lingard too are unbelievable.”

Klopp also admitted he was “blessed” to hear the fixture called the English El Clasico.