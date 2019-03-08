Jurgen Klopp refused to be lured into another bitter war of words with Sean Dyche ahead of Sunday’s Anfield date with Burnley.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez fractured his lower left leg after crashing into the perimeter wall at Turf Moor in Liverpool’s 3-1 win in December.

Gomez, who was playing at right-back, was injured when a sliding tackle from Ben Mee, who took the ball cleanly, then followed through bringing down Gomez, who collided with an advertising hoarding.

Afterwards Klopp said he thought his players should have been afforded more protection from the referee, comments which Dyche labelled “confusing”.

Speaking in the post-match news conference the Clarets boss said: “Ben Mee’s was a fantastic tackle and I think Gomez realised that. We send him our best if there is any injury but it wasn’t from a bad tackle.”

There was certainly friction between the managers after the incident, but Klopp, who also gave an injury update on his squad, wasn’t keen to reopen the subject at Melwood on Friday.

Asked to reflect on the incident, Klopp said: “There is nothing to say about that any more.

“What you do now is get me to say what I say now and create another headline…

“It was early December and nearly three months ago and I have nothing new to say about that. It was an injury it happened then and he is still not playing and that is all you can say.

“That’s how it happens in football and I’ve nothing else to say

“We are all human beings and we react in the moment, that’s how it is.

“I make mistakes in my life and I regret them. I don’t know what it has to do with now…

“I have no idea what he said after the game. The games are very special occasions.

“We are all under different circumstances and that’s all but I don’t think there is anything to regret, but I’m not sure and I have no bad feelings about this.”

