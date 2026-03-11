Jurgen Klopp rejects Liverpool AND Real Madrid to take dream job Man Utd will love

A stunning report out of Germany claims Red Bull are starting to believe Jurgen Klopp WILL return to management in the summer, and if he takes the job they’re claiming, Manchester United will be a happy club indeed.

Klopp and his camp continue to stress the 58-year-old is happy and content in his role as Head of Soccer at Red Bull. However, the noise now coming from multiple parts of Europe suggests otherwise.

There are no shortage of reports in the Spanish press talking up Klopp returning to management by joining Real Madrid in the summer.

There’ll be more than a few on Merseyside hoping Klopp returns to Anfield too, with Arne Slot’s position as manager of Liverpool in danger heading into the summer.

However, TEAMtalk recently revealed that if Klopp does throw his hat in the managerial ring once again, he won’t go back to Liverpool.

Klopp believes his story in England is fully written, something that has added extra weight to the Real Madrid links.

But according to German outlet BILD (as cited by GGFN), Klopp won’t be jetting off to the Bernabeu to shake hands with Florentino Perez either.

Instead, it’s claimed Red Bull are increasingly fearful Klopp will walk away in the summer in order to become the new manager of the German national side after the World Cup.

At this point in time, you might be questioning what all this has to do with Manchester United?

The current manager of the German national team is Julian Nagelsmann who multiple sources have confirmed features highly on Man Utd’s own managerial shortlist.

Nagelsmann is contracted to the German FA until the conclusion of Euro 2028. But if the decision is made to replace Nagelsmann with Klopp after this summer’s World Cup, the former will be readily available to hire at Old Trafford.

GFFN summarised the situation when stating: ‘Sport Bild reports that Red Bull are concerned that Jürgen Klopp will leave his role as Global Head of Soccer.

‘In recent weeks, there has been speculation that the energy drinks company are unhappy with the work of the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund head coach, and that he could be removed from his role as Global Head of Soccer, which he began in January of 2025.

‘While Klopp won’t be leaving his role to manage Real Madrid, there are discussions internally that he could leave Red Bull in the summer to replace Julian Nagelsmann as the German national team head coach, and this is considered a real possibility.’

Trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, is among those to have confirmed Nagelsmann is rated highly by Man Utd, who will conduct an exhaustive review at the end of the season before appointing their next permanent manager.

Furthermore, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Nagelsmann is ‘keen’ to join Man Utd and his camp have tasked intermediaries with ensuring his name remains firmly in the mix for the Old Trafford hotseat – despite the fact he has a World Cup with Germany looming over the horizon.

