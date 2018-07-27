Jurgen Klopp has made a point of insisting that new boy Alisson did not join Liverpool “for crazy money”.

The Reds made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in history this summer when he arrived from Roma for an initial £56million.

But Klopp has played down that fee, suggesting that Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak – who was an alternative Liverpool target – would have cost considerably more than Alisson.

“Everybody thinks it’s a lot of money. It is a lot of money,” Klopp told ESPN FC. “But he could’ve left for crazy money.

“The clause for Oblak for example is €100m, so nice! And that’s it in this year where obviously a few things happen on the goalkeeper position.

“That’s part of the job, to try to bring the best players you can get.

“The goalkeeper market is different because it’s not each year that there is anybody available and stuff like that.

“We didn’t know exactly if Alisson is available or not, but from a specific moment we realized obviously he is available and that’s what the moment when we decided we want to go for him.

“We are really fine with our goalkeepers. So there’s no doubts Simon Mignolet – big quality, absolutely Premier League highest-level quality, Loris Karius as well.

“Yes, we all know what happened in the final, but we know as well why it’s not about that.

“It’s not the reason. We really wanted to bring in a player which we didn’t have before to be honest and that’s what happened with Alisson.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.