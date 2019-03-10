Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool’s game plan in come-from-behind win

Jurgen Klopp was pleased with how Liverpool responded to the challenge laid down by Manchester City by coming from behind in testing circumstances to beat Burnley 4-2.

The gap to the Premier League leaders was reduced back to one point as Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame Ashley Westwood’s controversial first goal for the club.

Key to the win was Adam Lallana, not the most popular choice among fans to replace Jordan Henderson in midfield, who on only his fifth start of the season had a hand in the first two goals for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Firmino and Mane also scored in the second half, with Mane’s the last kick of the game seconds after substitute Johan Berg Gudmundsson had scored an added-time goal for the Clarets.

Klopp admitted the last few minutes were quite nervy, saying on BT Sport: “I couldn’t sit back.

“The first goal, in a lot of countries, it would have been disallowed. You cannot go on a goalkeeper like this.

“I think we kept it as calm as possible and we played the majority of the possession – that was clear. Scored the goals with two brilliant moments of football, had more chances and they defended with passion.”

Regarding the title race, leaders Manchester City sit seven goals better off with an extra point but Klopp does not know what else his side could have done against the Clarets.

He added: “We only needed three points, of course goal difference is important as well but what can you do? Especially with the first goal.

“To score as many goals as possible, that’s what we tried. We could have defended better, but that’s not possible.”