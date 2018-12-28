Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s targets have not changed despite topping the Premier League table by six points at the halfway stage.

Liverpool’s win over Newcastle, coupled with Man City’s defeat at Leicester meant the Reds hit the halfway point in the season six points ahead of their nearest rivals.

It’s more than even the staunchest Reds fan could have expected at the start of the month with Man City five points clear of Klopp’s men.

However, Klopp, who also said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ahead of schedule in his return from injury, has revealed that the club’s summer targets have not been altered and their primary concern is to secure a top-four finish.

“We didn’t think about the distance between us and other teams. It is too early,” said Klopp in his Melwood news conference. “In the moment nothing happens.

“To explain our situation, maybe. I’m not sure if I spoke about targets at the start of the season, but it is clear with Liverpool and with a club the size of the club and with the quality of the team you should go for Champions League qualification. That was our target 100%. We did it twice in a row and we want to do it three times in a row.

“We want to improve as a team, play better football and be more stable and all that stuff. And we are still on the way. The only thing that is different this year is that our situation is better to last year, but we are not even qualified for the Champions League yet so that means we need to play football and try to get the right results. Then we will see what happens, nothing has changed.

“My 100% feeling was exactly that after the game, there was no celebration, it was just a result. We play Arsenal, then man City then Wolves in the FA Cup, there are so many games to go so there is no time to think about it. There is just enough time to think about the next opponent and they ask for all out concentration.”