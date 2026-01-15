Speculation that Jurgen Klopp could become the next Real Madrid manager is gathering pace

Jurgen Klopp has emerged as the leading candidate to become Real Madrid’s next manager and has a serious ‘fascination’ with taking on the role, according to a well-informed German source, and amid claims the former Liverpool manager has already set his sights on making a Newcastle star one of his first signings.

Real Madrid brutally parted company with Xabi Alonso on Monday, less than 24 hours after their 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa final, which was played in Saudi Arabia. The 44-year-old lasted just over eight months in the hotseat and fell on his sword at the Bernabeu despite boasting a win percentage rate of higher than 70%.

And while Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa was placed in immediate charge on an interim basis, Real Madrid’s hunt for their next manager is already firmly underway.

In the aftermath of Alonso’s departure, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Klopp, who has worked as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer since January, is “super-appreciated” by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, with the reliable journalist also claiming that a former Los Blancos boss is on the wishlist.

Knowing speculation about the move to Real Madrid was mounting, the 58-year-old, who spent nine years in the Anfield dug-out, moved to quickly deny claims he had already been contacted over the vacancy.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has been like a dog with a bone over Klopp’s chances of becoming next Real coach.

On Tuesday, he posted on X: Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again.

Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.’

Now in a follow-up post on the social media platform, Plettenberg revealed the German’s strong thoughts on a return to management.

He posted: ‘Jurgen Klopp is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer, as exclusively revealed. Real Madrid have always fascinated him.

‘He is happy at Red Bull and has a strong identification with the Red Bull project, but there are at least two projects for which he would return if EVERYTHING fits: Real Madrid and the German national team. Klopp and Real Madrid – one to watch for summer 2026.’

Klopp wants Newcastle star as first Real Madrid signing – report

In the event Klopp decides to remain out of management, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed of two candidates – both of whom are in the Premier League – who Real Madrid also admire.

Both are Spanish – Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. Former Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, is also appreciated in Madrid, according to reports on the continent.

However, all the signs point to Klopp taking charge at the Bernabeu, if Plettenberg’s claims are proved accurate.

According to reports from Spain earlier this week, Klopp already has grand plans in mind in case he becomes Real Madrid manager next term.

It’s claimed that Klopp wants to reshape the squad dramatically, by booting Vinicius Jr out.

The Brazilian winger is world-class on his day, though can be wildly inconsistent. Indeed, his supreme solo goal in the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona was the first time he’d scored in 16 matches.

Vini is out of contract in 2027, and per the report, Klopp would sell the winger in the summer of 2026 – while collecting a giant fee – and fill the void on the left wing with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

But of greater significance to English fans is the claim he wants Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, too.

After declaring ‘An organising midfielder, Klopp’s other request’, the report went on to add: ‘Klopp’s other request to try to solve the problems that exist at Madrid would be the arrival of an organising midfielder.

‘And the player he likes the most is Bruno Guimaraes.’

