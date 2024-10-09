Jurgen Klopp has secured a major new role, though an exit option has been included

Jurgen Klopp has ‘already signed a long-term contract’ to secure his next role in football and his start date has been confirmed, though the Liverpool icon has left the door ajar to another job after a break clause for one specific role was included in his agreement.

Klopp brought his glittering tenure with Liverpool to a close at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the former Reds manager citing a lack of energy as his primary reason for departing.

Liverpool appear to have chosen wisely with Klopp’s successor in Arne Slot. Nonetheless, Liverpool fans and the wider footballing world remain keen to see what’s next in store for one of the game’s modern greats.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Klopp has agreed to become Red Bull’s ‘Global Head of Soccer’. Taking to X, the reporter stated Klopp has already signed a long-term contract and will commence duties on January 1, 2025.

However, Plettenberg also stressed an ‘exit option’ that would allow Klopp to leave his role and become the national team manager of Germany has been included in the agreement.

“Jurgen Klopp will become the new Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull starting on January 1, 2025,” wrote Plettenberg. “Klopp has already signed a long-term contract.

“Additionally, Klopp has secured an exit option allowing him to become the head coach of the Germany national team in the future, as a potential successor to Julian Nagelsmann.

“From January, Klopp will advise all Red Bull teams (Leipzig, Salzburg, New York, etc.) on coaching matters, playing philosophy, development and transfers of talents/head coaches and more. Oliver Mintzlaff (Red Bull’s CEO Corporate Projects and New Investments) was determined to get Klopp.”

Red Bull subsequently confirmed Klopp’s appointment via social media.

German national team role now expected

Germany’s current manager is Julian Nagelsmann who is under contract until the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Germany have fallen on hard times in the international arena of late, failing to make it beyond the group stage in the last two World Cups. Their fortunes at the European Championships have fared little better, with a Round of 16 exit in 2020 followed by a quarter-final exit on home soil in 2024.

Taking the German national team job has long been speculated to be Klopp’s likeliest next move with regards to management.

Indeed, in the immediate aftermath of Klopp announcing back in January that he was leaving Liverpool, BILD’s Christian Falk immediately pointed to the international scene.

Taking to X, Falk wrote: “Germany is sad for Liverpool for the upcoming resignation of Jurgen Klopp.

“Now we hope that after his sabbatical Jurgen will take over the job of our national coach for the 2026 World Cup.”

Of course, for Klopp to be in charge for that tournament, Nagelsmann would have to be removed.

Alexander-Arnold latest / Palmer to wilt in Anfield atmosphere?

In other news, The Sun have gone strong on claims Trent Alexander-Arnold is heading to Real Madrid.

Their report declared the Reds ace is ‘on the verge’ of securing a move to The Bernabeu, though TEAMtalk sees the situation a little differently.

Elsewhere, MLS outfit San Diego FC are ready to throw their name in the hat for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is in the final year of his deal and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Finally, Gary Neville has suggested Liverpool will attempt to neutralise Cole Palmer in their next Premier League clash with Chelsea by roughing him up.

Neville also highlighted the Anfield atmosphere as something that could knock Palmer off his stride.

Germany next for Jurgen Klopp?

