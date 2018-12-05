Jurgen Klopp sounds out Liverpool warning ahead of Burnley trip

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool they will need to be at their best to take victory at Burnley and to take nothing for granted from their lowly league position.

The Clarets host Lancashire rivals Reds on Wednesday evening in a match vital to both sides’ fortunes, though few will expect 19th-placed Burnley to pose title-challenging Liverpool too many concerns.

But Klopp knows all too well that Burnley have caused Liverpool issues in the recent past and Klopp, an admirer of the work done by Clarets boss Sean Dyche, is wary of the threat they pose.

“We are all long enough together that we know about the specific challenge against Burnley. It’s a really tough place to go. Always tough since I am here,” he said.

“I know the Burnley results but you analyse them and it is how it is. Everybody knew before the season it was a big challenge for them with Europa League qualification, it’s a killer competition in the early stages of the season.

“The Burnley squad is not made for that so it was clear that the start would be rusty or whatever, but performance wise they are now in the league 100 per cent.

“That makes it a really difficult game for us, like all the others. No easy games coming up.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has vowed there will be no repeat of his on-pitch celebrations against Everton with the Reds boss taking the FA punishment with grace.