Jurgen Klopp admits he “could not be more excited” after confirming he will become the global head of soccer for Red Bull from January 1, 2025 – but the former Liverpool manager could yet take on a future role owing to a reported exit clause in the deal.

The 57-year-old departed Anfield at the end of last season, citing exhaustion and his need to take a prolonged break from the game. But since retreating to his luxury villa in the Santa Ponsa area of Majorca, Klopp has rarely been out of the public eye.

While the Liverpool side he left behind have made a more than promising start under the management of his successor, Arne Slot, the iconic former Reds boss has already confirmed his return to the game having signed the deal with Red Bull Group on Wednesday.

Speaking for the first time on the new role, Klopp says he cannot wait to get started.

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” Klopp said on the official RedBull group’s website.

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible.”

Speculation quickly broke out that Klopp’s role could lead to a return to club management with one of the Group’s football sides. The organisation owns RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bull, while they also recently acquired a minority shareholding in Championship side Leeds United.

Klopp, however, is adamant that is not the case and insists he will only be there as an advisor for coaches of those sides, of which his former Liverpool No. 2, Pep Lijnders currently holds at Salzburg.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward-looking,” he added. “As I said, this could not excite me more.”

New Klopp job: Red Bull chief hails ‘strongest ever signing’

The terms of the agreement with Red Bull Group have not been disclosed, though it is understood Klopp has agreed to a long-term deal with the organisation.

Quite how long that will be for, only time will tell. It also does not necessarily mean we won’t see Klopp back in management again.

And despite those denials about a return to club management, it has been heavily speculated that Klopp’s new role will contain an exit clause allowing him to take charge of the German national side if offered the role in the future.

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to remain in charge until the 2026 World Cup, but after that, the German FA has already made their feelings clear about targeting Klopp next.

In the meantime, Klopp’s new job has already been heralded by the Red Bull Group as their “greatest ever singing” with Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, unable to contain his excitement.

“We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull’s soccer history,” Mintlaff said. “Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

“In his role as Head of Soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually.”

Klopp had also been linked with an executive role with his former club Borussia Dortmund, but the Bundesliga side’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claims he already knew about the the 57-year-old’s new job.

“For me, it was no surprise because we had spoken about it personally. I wish Jurgen, as always, good luck in his new job.”

