Jurgen Klopp takes FA misconduct charge with grace

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has accepted his Football Association misconduct charge for running onto the pitch in celebration of Divock Origi’s late winner in the Merseyside derby.

A stoppage-time mistake from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at Anfield on Sunday allowed substitute Origi to head in a last-gasp goal that earned Liverpool a 1-0 win.

Klopp raced towards his players, hugging keeper Alisson Becker, and was on Monday charged with misconduct by the FA.

The German said at his press conference before the Premier League trip to Burnley: “I couldn’t avoid it. If you break the rules you have to be fined for it.

“The last time I did that was 14 years ago. I’m not as quick now. I can say it will not happen again.

“If there was no rule then managers would constantly celebrate on the pitch.

“I don’t think anyone thought it was massively wrong. It happened, a fine, I’ll pay it, no problem.”

Klopp, whose side face Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night admitted the joy of their derby win is well and truly over.

“It was brilliant in the dressing room after. We feel in a good moment,” added Klopp, who has played down the lack of form from Roberto Firmino.

“But we’re not children, we don’t celebrate something for five days. There’s nothing negative in winning late against Everton.”