Jurgen Klopp tipped for stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold reunion after huge Real Madrid development

Jurgen Klopp could team up with Trent Alexander-Arnold again at Real Madrid following a major new development, while another avenue may also reportedly open up to the legendary former Liverpool boss.

The German has previously made it clear that he is not rushing to return to management, having quit the Reds last summer to take up a new role as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull group of clubs.

However, a fresh report has revealed that Klopp‘s name is now being discussed behind the scenes at The Bernabeu, with Carlo Ancelotti ready to walk away from Real this summer after four years in charge in his second stint as boss.

The Italian has emerged as the firm favourite to become the new Brazil head coach after they sacked Dorival following a 4-1 rout at the hands of rivals Argentian in World Cup qualifying last week.

TBR Football reports that while Klopp is also a contender for the Brazil role, Ancelotti is first choice which, in turn, leaves a huge vacancy to fill in Madrid.

The report states that Real have been planning for Ancelotti’s exit, with former midfielder Xabi Alonso – currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen – still their preferred candidate.

However, the LaLiga giants also doing their due diligence on other targets, one of which is 57-year-old Kl0pp – who could end up reuniting with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real, as the Reds star closes in on his much-anticipated Madrid switch.

TBR adds that some Real chiefs would prefer a manager of greater experience to take charge of a squad that has a real blend of world superstars and young talent – something that Klopp has extensive experience of from his time at Anfield.

In addition to Real’s interest, the report also suggests that the former Reds chief is also under consideration for the USA job – should they decide to part company with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is experiencing something of a tough time since taking charge of the USMNT, while he is continually being linked with a move back to Tottenham as they weigh up Ange Postecoglou’s future.

🚨 DON’T MISS 🚨

➡️ Liverpool ready to ‘expedite’ Alexander-Arnold EARLY with Real Madrid compensation revealed

Klopp fully focused on development

When Klopp began his new role at Red Bull, he highlighted the need to focus on the football development side of things, something he felt he couldn’t do whilst he was in the Anfield dugout.

“I’ve been a leader for the last three decades, but I want to listen, I want to feel, I want to learn and I want to understand what the people did so far, because I can tell you they all did a brilliant job,” he said at his first press conference.

“It’s not that we’re starting from scratch, but to bring it all together, I think that’s a real challenge, to be honest. That’s what we’ll try to do.

“When you’re in the manager’s job, you have no time for that, because you play every three days and it’s just winning, winning, winning or dealing with defeat.

“Now I’m free of that. I have time and energy for all the other stuff. That’s why it was an easy decision for me. It’s a sports decision and I love the Red Bull sports idea. It’s exciting, it’s adventurous, it’s innovative and I want to be part of that – and now I am.

“I always had this kind of idea about making people better, putting your arms under their wings, to really make them better. That was always my idea, so that’s no different.

“The only thing I did before was that I always worked with one club and now we have a few more. In my mind we want to be special and I really want to help the people to live that.”

Klopp also insisted that he would not take charge of another English club, if and when he does return to management – with all three of those options not infringing on that promise.

Latest Real Madrid news: Fernandes swoop / Swap offer mooted

➡️ Real Madrid plan £90m bid for Man Utd star who ‘hates to lose’

➡️ Arsenal ‘expect’ to beat Real Madrid to LaLiga star as David Ornstein drops major transfer update

➡️ Real Madrid power-play breaks Liverpool with elite duo offered as bait for defensive leader

POLL – Of the current Real Madrid squad, who has been the best value for money signing?