Klopp to have final say on whether Coutinho transfer goes through

Philippe Coutinho will only move to Barcelona this month if Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sanctions the sale, according to a report.

The Reds playmaker is once again the subject of intense speculation over his future with reports on Wednesday claiming Barcelona are confident of striking a deal that will shatter two transfer records in Spain. Furthermore, it’s claimed the player has also already selected his shirt number at the Nou Camp.

But with Liverpool still reluctant to sell the player, particularly in the middle of the season, the Daily Telegraph claims the final decision over Coutinho will be left to his manager Klopp.

A thigh injury kept him out of Monday’s 2-1 win over Burnley and the same ‘minor’ problem will sideline him for Friday night’s FA Cup third-round tie with Everton.

Klopp insisted after the game that his injury was the only reason why the Brazilian wasn’t selected for the win at Turf Moor, but it’s easy to draw alternative conclusions, particularly amid claims the player will go on strike to force the move.

Indeed, this latest report from the Telegraph reiterates that Coutinho wants to leave but says: ‘There is not the slightest possibility owners Fenway Sports Group would sanction the sale of Coutinho without taking instruction from their manager. That was the situation in the summer and nothing has changed.

‘While Liverpool’s position on Coutinho’s short-term future has certainly shifted, that is in deference to the mood of the manager.’

Barcelona’s desire to land Coutinho remains unquestioned, however, and their manager Ernesto Valverde was asked about the Brazilian on Wednesday.

“He plays on another team, he’s a good player and we do not know what will happen in the future, the ones that worry me most are the ones I have right now,” said Valverde at press conference broadcast on the club’s website ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo.

When asked again about Coutinho, Valverde replied: “I have nothing to say about Coutinho, we respect that he is in another club.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.