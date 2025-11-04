Claims made by Roberto Firmino that Jurgen Klopp is ready to go back into management will inevitably lead to fresh speculation that he could replace Daniel Farke as Leeds United boss, though the chances of such a move remain remote to say the least.

Klopp called time on his monumentally successful Liverpool reign in the summer of 2024, having bossed the Merseyside giants for almost nine years and led them through one of the most successful eras in their history. It wasn’t just his success as a manager, though, that will forever ensure the German’s name is written into the club’s folklore for all time; it was his connection to the people of the city, too.

Since stepping away from first-team management, Klopp has taken on two new roles: one as the global head of soccer for Red Bull, where he acts as chief advisor for all the football clubs in the energy drink’s sporting stable. And a new role, taken on just a matter of months ago, as part of the German Football League’s (DFL) expert group, where he advises on developing young talent and club structures.

But with the Red Bull Group being a silent partner of Leeds United – they bought a minority share from 49ers Enterprises worth just under 10% in the summer of 2024 – speculation linking Klopp with a return to top-tier management with the Whites is never too far away, especially with the Whites currently lingering near the lower reaches of the Premier League upon their return to the top tier.

That speculation continues to rear its head in the wake of an abject Leeds display over the weekend as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Brighton – a match, which, afterwards, has exposed a painfully bad top-flight away-day record for manager Daniel Farke.

Now talk that Klopp is ready to step back into full-time management has taken a giant leap forward after one of the star players of his Liverpool era, Firmino, revealed that the German is ready to make a coaching comeback.

In an interview with Flashscore, Brazilian star Firmino admits he has hugely fond memories of working under Klopp and is adamant that the German’s hunger will soon lead to a return to the dugout.

“He was the best manager I’ve ever had,” the 34-year-old Brazilian admitted. “The memories I still have are incredible. I’m grateful to have worked alongside him.

“I learned a lot from him, and I think I was able to repay him for what he expected of me.”

On a return, he said: “I think he’s taking a break; I think he’s going to go back to coaching a club. Whether it’s Liverpool, only he can say…”

Klopp to Leeds? Here’s why it’s highly unlikely

Speaking just last month, Liverpool legend Klopp admitted it was “theoretically possible” that he could return to management one day.

But in a wide-ranging interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he told Steven Bartlett that he could never lead another side in the Premier League.

“I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it’s Liverpool … yeah. Theoretically, it’s possible.”

He continued: “I’m 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know. Do I have to make the decision today? Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

Pressed on what could drive him back, he added. “I don’t even know exactly, I love what I do right now.

“I don’t miss coaching; I don’t miss standing in the rain for two-and-a-half or three hours; I don’t miss going to press conferences four times, three times a week or having 10-12 interviews a week.

“I don’t miss the dressing room as a dressing room, but sitting in a restaurant with the players having a chat, that’s nice. We won a lot of games, so there was often a very good mood in the building. I still have Virgil [van Dijk’s] laugh in my ear, for example.”

Farke has also recently opened up on Klopp’s availability to him at Leeds – but neither does that mean he’s wanting a more hands-on, day-to-day role with the Whites, either.

Speaking last month, Farke explained: “Leeds isn’t a typical Red Bull club that’s been taken over and where the RB philosophy is enforced. Red Bull is a strategic investor. You can maybe compare it in Germany to Adidas at Bayern Munich or an automotive partner.

“We’re glad to have such a strong partner, a good network, and even if questions arise, there are channels – but Leeds United are structured differently and remains an independent club.

“With Jurgen, you know that as a coach at that level, there’s little time to philosophise about such things. So for me, if I have a question, request, or need advice, he’s available 24/7 – and he still is.

“The only difference now is that you can count it as working hours. Otherwise, nothing has changed in that relationship.”

