Real Madrid are ramping up their pursuit to appoint Jurgen Klopp as their next manager after confirmation that Carlo Ancelotti will depart – though landing the Liverpool icon could prove tough with three other jobs seemingly under his consideration.

Ancelotti has led Los Blancos to incredible achievements during his second spell in charge, having won 12 major honours in that time, including two Champions League crowns and the LaLiga title, boasting a 69% win percentage record along the way. However, after a season that has seen Real Madrid fall off the pace in the title race and dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal at the quarter-final stage, his reign is set to come to an abrupt end.

Indeed, according to multiple sources, Ancelotti has now agreed to take charge of the Brazil national side, with some sources even stating that Saturday evening’s Copa del Rey cup final loss to Barcelona will prove to be the 65-year-old’s final game in charge.

And while it is not clear if Ancelotti will leave the Bernabeu with immediate effect or at the end of the LaLiga season, what is seemingly the case is that the Spanish giants will need a new coach ahead of the Club World Cup, and they are now ploughing ahead with plans to land a successor.

Quite who the next boss will be, though, remains open to some debate.

According to Marca, Real Madrid’s top choice remains former Liverpool boss Klopp. And club bosses, led by president Florentino Perez, are understood to have called up Klopp twice over the last few days to try and lure him away from his job with the Red Bull group to take charge of Los Blancos.

Furthermore, the man tipped to succeed Perez as president, Anas Laghari, is also determined to land Klopp; a claim backed up by multiple outlets who claim the German is his ‘first choice’.

However, those pleas are set to fall on deaf ears, and the timing for Real Madrid looks unlikely to be right.

German’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has already moved to shut down talk of a switch to the Bernabeu.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the agent stated: “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.”

That was followed by Sky Germany reporting Klopp has no plans to return to management ahead of the 2025/26 season.

GO DEEPER ➡️ Next Real Madrid manager: Six candidates as Carlo Ancelotti sack date set

Next Real Madrid manager: Xabi Alonso the overwhelming favourite

The Daily Telegraph also think the Real Madrid job will come soon for Klopp, stating that the 57-year-old ‘will wait until 2026 before deciding on any managerial opportunities.’

However, despite the approaches from Real Madrid, it is not certain that Klopp’s next job will be back in club football and he has instead reportedly ‘always liked the idea of international management’ with three potential jobs in that arena cited as options – Germany, USA and England.

As a result, Real Madrid are likely to look elsewhere in their hunt for a successor and the belief in the majority of the Spanish media is that Xabi Alonso will be the next man chosen.

And with Leverkusen unable to stand in Alonso’s way owing to a clause in his deal, multiple sources claim talks between the manager and Real Madrid have already taken place.

Per Sky Germany, Real Madrid must pay Leverkusen a compensation payment in the €15m-€20m range to prise Alonso out of the Bundesliga club, where he’s contracted until 2026.

And while a full agreement between Alonso and Real Madrid has not yet been reached, The Athletic’s Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana insists there is belief that the 43-year-old will take the helm this summer.

Alonso himself has also broken his silence on the links to Real Madrid, stating: “I always say that the communication with Simon [Rolfes, Leverkusen sporting director] and Fernando [Carro, Leverkusen CEO] is very clear. And, when there is something to decide, we will be very direct.

“The trust between us has always been very important, and it stays that way.

“There is no pressure on the timing of the decision. The situation is clear. There’s a moment for everything. So we need to wait a bit.”

With regards to Ancelotti, Cortegana also states that the veteran boss will be in charge of the Brazil national side by June and head up their plans for the next round of international fixtures. However, he also states his contract with the Brazilian FF is unlikely to be a long-term deal.

Real Madrid latest: Trent advised to make U-turn; huge double raid tipped

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the celebrations inside the Liverpool dressing room after their Premier League title triumph, but it is very likely that he will soon be off to Real Madrid despite Cody Gakpo sending him a public message to stay at Anfield.

It’s not just Alonso that Real Madrid are set to sign either.

And according to Bild‘s Christian Falk playmaker Florian Wirtz will leave ‘for sure’ if Alonso does.

And although there are two rivals for Wirtz’s signature, Real Madrid are a possible destination for the 21-year-old.

“Bayern Munich are still waiting for a decision. Leverkusen doesn’t yet know what Florian Wirtz is going to decide,” Falk explained.

Elsewhere, Argentine starlet Nico Paz has caused controversy by making a strong hint about a future Barcelona move despite his close ties with Real Madrid.