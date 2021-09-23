Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner and Roberto Firmino have all recovered from illness and injury, respectively.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold missed last Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace and Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat of Norwich through illness. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Klopp revealed Milner had woken up with a cold and he did not travel to Carrow Road.

However, Firmino has spent the longest time out of action of the trio.

The Brazilian forward suffered a hamstring injury in the draw with Chelsea in late August.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website on Thursday, Klopp said: “Trent was not injured, Trent was a little bit ill. He’s back in training, trained yesterday and will be fine.

“Neco [Williams] made [his] first steps the day before yesterday; yesterday a [recovery] day; will be in training today.

“If it’s 100 per cent, we will see how he can cope with it.

“James was a similar thing to Trent, so he should be recovered. I saw him running around here, nobody told me differently – I assume he will be in training today.”

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold will not leave Liverpool for Real Madrid He's not going anywhere anytime soon. And I'd bet my life on that.

However, Naby Keita will “probably not” feature against Brentford on Saturday.

The midfielder, who has struggled through injury and a lack of run of games, scored a confidence-boosting volley against Palace.

As has been the trend of his Liverpool career to date, though, he suffered an injury against Norwich after kicking the grass.

Fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara has “no chance” of featuring against the Bees as he recovers from a calf injury.

Klopp, Liverpool concern for Keita

“Naby probably not. It’s not a serious thing but we have to wait until the pain settles, pretty much. We will see about that. Thiago, no chance,” Klopp added.

“Bobby [Firmino] trained already for two or three days, so he is back in contention, let me say it like this. We used him a little bit as a ‘joker’ [in training].

“But he will be in the normal training and then we have to make a decision if we take him with us or not. Porto, 100 per cent. Brentford, we have to see.”

Liverpool have made a strong start to the season, winning four of their five Premier League matches so far.

They have also won three of their last four in all competitions 3-0, scoring three times in all of their last quartet of matches.