Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear to Real Madrid that he wants Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez at Estadio Bernabeu next season, according to a speculative report in Spain, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Argentina international could leave Stamford Bridge for Los Blancos.

Klopp stepped down as the Liverpool manager at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and is working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH at the moment.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Klopp is ‘open’ to taking charge of Real Madrid and is ‘keen’ on getting back into football management with the Spanish giants.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid, too, are keen on hiring Klopp, with Alvaro Arbeloa is unlikely to be in charge of the Spanish and European giants beyond the end of the season.

Now, reports in Spain have claimed that Klopp has demanded that Madrid sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The speculative report has claimed that Klopp has ‘made clear what the main condition is for accepting a new sporting project for next season’.

Klopp has ‘asked his representative not to move forward with any negotiations’ with Madrid if they are ‘not willing to commit’ to signing Fernandez from Chelsea.

The report has noted: ‘The German coach believes that Enzo Fernandez is one of the most complete midfielders in football today.

‘His ability to organise the game, his personality on the field and his ability to dominate the rhythm of the match fit perfectly into the footballing idea that Klopp wants to develop in his next team.

‘For this reason, the coach has made it clear to his entourage that signing the Argentine is an absolute priority wherever he goes to train.

‘Beyond the salary or contractual conditions, what he is really interested in is having a midfielder who can become the axis of the sporting project.

‘Klopp believes that players with this profile make the difference in teams like his, since they are ideal for perfectly combining the speed of the game with order and pause.’

Chelsea stance on selling Enzo Fernandez – sources

Fernandez has been a superstar for Chelsea since his £106.8million move from Benfica in February 2023.

The Argentina international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and is one of the first names on the Chelsea teamsheet when he is fit and available.

Fernandez won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina, and he also played a key role in Chelsea winning the Conference League last season and the FIFA Club World Cup last summer.

However, we understand that Chelsea are open to cashing in on Fernandez in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Dean Jones told TEAMtalk on January 18, 2026: “Real Madrid sources say the club have been given indications that Chelsea would be willing to sell Enzo Fernandez at the right price.

“The midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain beyond this season, and Madrid have been monitoring the situation closely.

“While some Chelsea players are considered untouchable, it is understood that the Argentina international is not entirely off-limits.

“Sources suggest that initial exploratory talks have hinted, via intermediaries, that Chelsea could become open to a summer deal if their valuation is met.

“The player joined Chelsea for £106.8million – so any transfer is going to become one of the most significant fees ever seen in La Liga.”

