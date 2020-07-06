Jose Enrique has warned Jurgen Klopp that he could be making a serious blunder in trying to sign Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.

The Bayern Munich midfielder emerged as a potential target for Klopp last week when it was claimed Liverpool had already held ‘serious negotiations’ over a deal.

As per Sport, “negotiations are very advanced between the player and club and only the economics have to be worked out between the two sides”.

Liverpool, however, are believed to be unwilling to pay Bayern’s €35million asking price in full. As such, it’s reported they are looking to secure the 29-year-old, whose deal expires in 2021, at a reduced cost.

Klopp is said to be a “long-time admirer” of the Spain midfielder from his time as Borussia Dortmund boss.

However, Enrique – who played for Liverpool between 2011-2016 – isn’t convinced.

Enrique, who retired from playing in 2017, fears the player’s age and his lack of Premier League experience could prove a costly blunder.

“If they get him definitely he’s going there because Klopp has called him and told him he’s going to be a starting player often,” Enrique told Stadium Astro. “He’s 29 already. The Premier League is not the same, he’s never played there.

“I believe he will be a very, very good player for us but how much do you want to spend on this player and for how many years is he going to perform in your team? That’s what you have to look at as well.

“I’m not sure it would be the best fit. But he’s an unbelievable player, there’s no doubt about that.

“And he would make the starting line-up. For me, he’d make the starting line-up.”

However, despite an admission from Bayern Munich that he could leave this summer, Klopp isn’t certain of a deal.

Asked after Sunday’s win over Aston Villa if the Spain star is a summer target, Klopp gave a typical response.

Klopp replied: “Would you be surprised if I didn’t answer? I never answer this type of question!

“He’s a really good player I like a lot but I like many others out there. That’s all I have to say about him.”

Bayern do still hope to tie the player down to a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

However, with the player unwilling to sign at present, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted Thiago could be sold.

“He is a top boy on and off the pitch,” he said.

”We had serious negotiations with him and fulfilled all of his wishes. But it looks like he might want to do something new again at the end of his career.

”We don’t want to lose him for free.

“We never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to go there, we will have to deal with it.”

READ MORE: James Milner makes Leeds admission as he discusses Liverpool future

Bayern have been linked with Chelsea target Kai Havertz as a replacement. Rummenigge, however, claims the Bayer Leverkusen star is not a player they can afford this summer.

Rummenigge added: “I’ll be very clear: We won’t be financially able to sign Havertz this year.

“Not just FC Bayern, but all of Europe are currently facing major financial challenges as long as it is not possible to play in front of spectators again.

“[Whether he goes abroad] is a decision that Bayer Leverkusen and the player have to make.

“To be honest, I’m the same as Rudi Völler as I hope Havertz stays in Leverkusen for at least another year. Because we are interested in competing for his signature.”

Reds duo under threat from Thiago signing

It’s reported Thiago’s potential arrival at Liverpool could place two players under threat, with doubts emerging over Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

The former is still yet to sign a new contract despite progressive talks, though remains a favourite of Klopp.

But the contract issue has continued to rumble and the arrival of Thiago could spell bad news, as reported in the Daily Express.

The same could be said for Keita, who is yet to shine since arriving from RB Leipzig for £52million.

He has been held back by a series of injury problems but Liverpool cannot afford to give him forever to adapt to English football.

Fabinho and Henderson are two guaranteed starters meaning there could just be one midfield spot up for grabs.

Thiago would appear to give the Resd more a natural balance in the middle of the park. However, a deal is still to be done as Liverpool look to defend their Premier League title next season.

Michael Owen, meanwhile, believes the presence of one man at Liverpool caused the Reds to abandon their pursuit of Timo Werner. Read more here.