Jurgen Klopp says there are clubs interested in signing Ben Woodburn on loan, but Liverpool will only loan him if they receive guarantees over his playing time.

Woodburn left Anfield for a season-long loan at Sheffield United last summer, but things did not work out at Bramall Lane.

The 19-year-old only made eight appearances for the Blades and he did not feature at all in December before being sent back early to Melwood.

Now Klopp says he is considering sending the attacker on loan again, but only if the interested suitor guarantee to play the Wales international.

Klopp told the club’s website: “We have to see. There are a couple of clubs interested, but to be honest if these clubs don’t give me the guarantee that he will play, there is absolutely no reason from my point of view to give him on loan.

“When we give players on loan, we don’t want to make them ready for life outside because that’s what we can do as well. We want to give them the opportunity to play football and for playing football you need to fight for your place, but that’s what they learn here as well. You don’t need to give them on loan so they learn this.

“Football is, in parts, a ‘dirty business’ and people really forget immediately – if you have two or three games and are not that convincing, people think ‘oh, he lost it’ or whatever. Ben Woodburn is an outstanding talent, still pretty much a kid, and I am happy to see him here, running around, completely fit and really settled in the squad. He was that before.

“In the summer, I think he lost a bit of patience and it was really long he was already with us. The first-team situation didn’t really change and then you maybe – and it’s normal and can happen – lose patience. Then you have a rather average experience at another club and you come back and see here everything is still like it was before.

“Now he trained [on Friday] for the first time so I think if something happens with a loan, then it will happen at the end of the week. We will really try to give him as many sessions as possible so if he goes somewhere, he is really in a good situation.”

The Scottish Sun have claimed Rangers and West Brom are interested in a temporary loan deal for the player.