Juve admit Sanchez bid but Arsenal ‘don’t want to give him up’

Juventus have confirmed that they made a £34m bid for Alexis Sanchez but Arsenal are refusing to sell the star.

Speaking to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio, Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta believes that Arsenal will not sell the player, despite his club making a “reasonable” offer.

Juventus have already made strides in the transfer market, signing Dani Alves on a free transfer and Miralem Pjanic from Roma. However, losing Alvaro Morata back to Madrid means they need an extra attacking option. The club made Sanchez their first choice.

Reports last week claimed that Juventus had bid £26m and then £30m for Sanchez, but Moratta now confirms that the final offer was £34m.

That would allow Arsenal to make a profit on the Chilean, but Arsene Wenger evidently has no intention to allow one of his star players to leave. Nobody wants a summer mutiny.

“Sanchez is a great player, but Arsenal do not want to give him up,” Moratta told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

“We informed the Gunners, who asked for £34m – surely a reasonable fee.

“However, when we responded to this request, Arsenal told us they will not sell the player.”