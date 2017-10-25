Juve and Barca planning to swoop for Liverpool target

Juventus are keen to join two Premier League sides in their attempts to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka, whose current contract runs out in the summer.

Goretzka – who is also a target for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool – is undecided on whether or not to extend his contract with the German club beyond the end of his current deal.

The 22-year-old is very much aware of the interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs, and that has almost certainly made him hesitate signing a new contract just yet.

Calcio Mercato revealed that there are two Premier League clubs that have swooped to make contact with the players entourage – although did not name the two clubs.

They also revealed that Barcelona have made a move to talk to his representatives.

The Old Lady have yet to make their move, and will only attempt to sign the German if his salary requirements are realistic.