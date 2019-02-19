Juve chief in cryptic response to rumours of raid for €200m Liverpool star

Fabio Paratici has issued a response to speculation linking Juventus with a blockbuster move for Mohamed Salah in the summer.

The Egyptian star has continued his fine form this season to lead to speculation earlier this month that Juventus were plotting an incredible approach to sign the €200m-rated star in a deal that could have sent €105m man Paulo Dybala the other way.

However, a recent report from Tuttosport suggested that Liverpool have spoken with intermediaries acting on behalf of the Italian club, to inform them they have no interest in selling Salah this summer to them, or any other suitors.

Paratici was asked about the rumours and while he played the questions with a straight bat, he seemingly refused to rule out a move in June.

“At this moment, it’s all fantasy football, it’s only February,” Paratici told Radio Rai.

“Nobody knows what could happen in June.

“We are proud to have brought Aaron Ramsey to Juve, as he is a great signing.”

