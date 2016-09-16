Juve defender Bonucci ‘was tempted’ to join Pep at City

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was tempted by a summer move to Manchester City because of the chance to play under Pep Guardiola.

City were linked with the Italy international before they brought in John Stones from Everton.

And Bonucci revealed he was tempted by the transfer before his boyhood love of Juventus persuaded him to remain with the Serie A giants.

“If I said I wasn’t tempted I would be a hypocrite,” he was quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport

“I have always said that Juventus is my home and I am happy with the choice I made, but this summer there was a small temptation, especially for the coach (Guardiola) who wanted me.

“But then at some point I stopped (being tempted) because my childhood dream was to win with Juventus.”