Juve enter talks for Man Utd star after Arsenal name Bellerin price

Juventus have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian after being priced out of a move for Hector Bellerin.

The Italian champions are after a new full-back after deciding not to offer Swiss international Stephan Lichtsteiner a new deal at the end of the season.

Darmian was thought to have been Juve’s first choice until they switched their focus to Arsenal star Bellerin, but the Gunners have reportedly stated that the Spain international will not be allowed to move for less than €40million – a figure that has put the Serie A giants off.

Calciomercato claims that contract negotiations have already begun between United and Juve but that any deal for Darmian will not be concluded until the summer, when Lichtsteiner moves on.

Former Torino defender Darmian is keen for a return home after falling way down the pecking order of Jose Mourinho’s full-back options at Old Trafford.