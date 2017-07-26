Juve join Arsenal & Man Utd in race for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is attracting interest from a range of clubs including a Premier League duo, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Mallorca, broke into the first team under Zinedine Zidane last season.

However, Asensio is demanding more regular game time next season and has reportedly told club President Florentino Perez that if the club cannot guarantee this, he may leave the club.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are admirers of the Spaniard according to Don Balon, with Jose Mourinho understood to have made enquiries.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger sees Asensio as the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who could yet leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, the report states that Juventus have now entered the race as their boss Max Allegri is preparing for the possible departure of star striker Paolo Dybala, who continues to be linked with a possible move to Barcelona.