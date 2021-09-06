Tottenham, West Ham linked star surprisingly turned down summer transfers

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is understood to have turned down several transfer offers in the summer window.

The former Arsenal man looked ripe for a summer transfer and he was on the market in Turin.

But, according to Calciomercato, the 30-year-old rejected all the advances towards him. Instead the Wales star has decided to stay in Serie A and fight for his place.

His refusal to move on did come as a surprise. Ramsey’s time in Serie A hasn’t been great. He’s been a bit part player and made only 13 Serie A starts last season.

He even suggested he was homesick in interviews during Euro 2020.

“The last two seasons at Juventus have been very difficult, frustrating, not just from a physical point of view. I want a place where I can feel good again,” he said. “There have been many factors and changes that I haven’t been used to.

“So, I take it into my own hands and have the right people around me to try to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I am feeling good and confident again.

“The Welsh staff and medical team have been brilliant, they have been open for discussions and it’s important to all be on the same page.”

It seemed his ticket back to England was a matter of time.

Interested parties

Tottenham were mentioned as suitors, while it was also claimed Newcastle had an interest in the former Arsenal man.

Jorge Mendes was also trying to engineer a swap deal for Wolves Ruben Neves, which would have seen Ramsey head to Molineux. Gazetta dello Sport journalist Carlo Laudisa was the source of the exchange claim, but it cam to nothing.

West Ham and Crystal Palace were also understood to have an interest in the former Cardiff man.

But according to Il Bianconero, they withdrew their interest at the start of August.

Their hesitance apparently was due to Ramsey’s wage demands. The source says he earns €7m (£5.9m) per year in Turin.

Whether or not Ramsey pulled the plug first or whether those interested suitors dipped out first is unclear. But Ramsey will be staying in Italy, at least until January anyway.