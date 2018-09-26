Juventus add fuel to £100m Pogba rumours with social media post

Oli Fisher

Juventus may have dropped a hint over a possible move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a recent Twitter post.

Jose Mourinho was forced to deny any falling-out with Pogba after stripping him of the Manchester United vice-captaincy, but footage has emerged of a tense-looking discussion between the pair at training on Wednesday morning.

Pogba was rested by Mourinho for the shock Carabao Cup third-round exit against Derby on Tuesday night and watched from the stands as United went down 8-7 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Afterwards Mourinho confirmed that Pogba was no longer a United vice-captain although he denied falling out with the World Cup-winning France midfielder.

Sky Sports showed footage of Pogba joining training with his team-mates on Wednesday morning, including a seemingly terse exchange between the pair.

Reports have linked Juventus with a £100m move for their former star, while it is also claimed that the 25-year-old wants a move back to Turin.

Juve have added fuel to the rumours by tweeting a statistic ahead of their clash against Bologna, with Pogba in the picture.

 

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

 

Manchester United Juventus Paul Pogba

Related Articles