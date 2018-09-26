Juventus add fuel to £100m Pogba rumours with social media post

Juventus may have dropped a hint over a possible move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a recent Twitter post.

Jose Mourinho was forced to deny any falling-out with Pogba after stripping him of the Manchester United vice-captaincy, but footage has emerged of a tense-looking discussion between the pair at training on Wednesday morning.

Pogba was rested by Mourinho for the shock Carabao Cup third-round exit against Derby on Tuesday night and watched from the stands as United went down 8-7 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Afterwards Mourinho confirmed that Pogba was no longer a United vice-captain although he denied falling out with the World Cup-winning France midfielder.

Sky Sports showed footage of Pogba joining training with his team-mates on Wednesday morning, including a seemingly terse exchange between the pair.

Reports have linked Juventus with a £100m move for their former star, while it is also claimed that the 25-year-old wants a move back to Turin.

Juve have added fuel to the rumours by tweeting a statistic ahead of their clash against Bologna, with Pogba in the picture.

STAT – La Juventus ha vinto tutte le ultime cinque partite interne con il Bologna in Serie A: è la miglior striscia per i bianconeri contro i rossoblù nello scontro diretto tra le mura amiche. #JuveBologna pic.twitter.com/8f2Z1PVUVF — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 26, 2018

