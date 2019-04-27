Juventus add Man Utd, Man City defensive fancy to list of targets

Juventus have reportedly added Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld to their list of potential targets at the end of the season.

Alderwiereld – whose contract was due to expire this summer – agreed on a one-year-extension at the end of last season which also included a clause allowing clubs to sign the Belgian defender for a cut-price £25m fee this summer.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday that City have joined United in tracking the centre-back, but according to Calciomercato, Juventus are now interested in Alderweireld’s signature.

The source says that Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is the club’s number one target, but the Turin side are wary of the Dutchman being lured to Barcelona instead.

Juventus are reportedly looking to bolster their defence with two new defensive additions this summer, and are said to believe that Alderweireld would be a perfect second choice if De Ligt cannot be tempted to move to Italy.

Manchester United – who were linked with Alderweireld in last year’s summer window – are still allegedly keen on bringing a defender to Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer planning a rebuild of his team.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!