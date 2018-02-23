Juventus ‘agree deal’ to sign Man United defender

Matteo Darmian is rumoured to be set for a summer move to Juventus, after the Italian giants reportedly agreed a deal with Manchester United.

The Italian has found game time hard to come by so far this season, having been frozen out by Red Devils coach Jose Mourinho.

Darmian has struggled to dislodge Antonio Valencia from the right back position, and you would have to go back to the start of December to find the defenders last Premier League appearance, when he came off the bench during the 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

The past three transfer windows have seen the Italy international linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but a move now looks set to go through once the window re-opens, according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato.

Napoli, Roma and Valencia are all also believed to be keen, but a move to Juve looks likely.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.